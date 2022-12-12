U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

Following the steep losses posted last week, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 75 points.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the notable decline seen in the previous week.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points, traders have recently expressed concerns about how much further the Fed will need to raise rates in order to contain inflation.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's accompanying statement, although a lot of key data will be released before the next meeting in late January/early February.

Stocks showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading session on Friday before coming under pressure going into the close. The major averages moved notably lower in late-day trading after spending most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages finished the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow slumped 305.02 points or 0.9 percent to 33,476.46, the Nasdaq slid 77.39 points or 0.7 percent to 11,004.62 and the S&P 500 fell 29.13 points or 0.7 percent to 3,934.38.

With the pullback on the day, the major averages posted steep losses for the week. The Dow tumbled by 2.8 percent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq plunged by 3.4 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 2.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.48 to $71.50 a barrel after slipping $0.44 to $71.02 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after climbing $9.20 to $1,810.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $10 to $1,800.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.08 yen versus the 136.56 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0568 compared to last Friday's $1.0540.

