European Economics News Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

Labor market statistics from the UK and economic confidence survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to edge up to 3.7 percent in three months to October from 3.6 percent in three months to September.

In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for November. The statistical office is set to confirm annual inflation at 10.0 percent, down from 10.4 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss Winter economic forecast.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue industrial production for October. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.4 percent on month, much slower than the 1.8 percent decrease in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to -26.4 in December from -36.7 a month ago.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England publishes the Financial Stability Report.

