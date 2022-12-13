France Q3 Payroll Employment Rises More Than Estimated

France's payroll employment increased slightly more than initially estimated in the third quarter, latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.

Payroll employment, which includes the private and public sectors, fell 0.4 percent or 103,200 from the previous quarter. Employment had increased 0.3 percent in the second quarter and 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

In the flash report, the rate of increase for the third quarter was 0.3 percent.



Private sector payroll employment climbed 0.6 percent, or 119,100 jobs, in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, revised from a 0.4 percent rise initially estimated on November 8. On the other hand, employment in the public sector showed a decrease of 0.3 percent, or by 15,900 jobs.

Among sectors, industrial employment gained 0.5 percent, and job creation in construction grew 0.2 percent.

Data showed that jobs in market services rose 0.8 percent, while those in non-market services dropped 0.2 percent. The agricultural sector also witnessed a 1.0 percent decrease in jobs.

After two consecutive quarters of decrease, temporary employment gained 1.9 percent or 18,700. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 2.3 percent.

