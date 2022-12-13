Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data May Lead To Extended Rally On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the rally seen over the course of the previous session.

The futures spiked following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index crept up by 0.1 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Core prices were expected to show another 0.3 percent increase.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 7.1 percent in November from 7.7 percent in October.

The year-over-year increase in November, which came in below economist estimates for a slowdown to 7.3 percent, reflects the slowest annual growth since December 2021.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices also slowed to 6.0 percent in November from 6.3 percent in October, while economists had expected price growth to slow to 6.1 percent.

The tamer-than-expected inflation data is likely to ease concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is still likely to raise interest rate by another 50 basis points, but the slower price growth may offset recent worries about future rate hikes.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen last week. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside on the day.

The major averages saw continued strength going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow surged 528.58 points or 1.6 percent to 34,005.04, the Nasdaq jumped 139.12 points or 1.3 percent to 11,143.74 and the S&P 500 shot up 56.18 points or 1.4 percent to 3,990.56.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the notable decline seen in the previous week.

Last week, the Dow tumbled by 2.8 percent, ending last Friday's trading at its lowest closing level in a month, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq plunged by 3.4 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a survey from the New York Federal Reserve showing inflation expectations decreased at the short, medium, and longer terms in November.

The New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed median one-, three-, and five-year-ahead inflation expectations decreased to 5.2 percent, 3.0 percent, and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points, traders have recently expressed concerns about how much further the Fed will need to raise rates in order to contain inflation.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's accompanying statement, although a lot of key data will be released before the next meeting in late January/early February.

Energy stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, benefiting from a significant rebound by the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index soared by 4.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumped by 2.7 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 3.0 percent surge by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Computer hardware, semiconductor and utilities stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, while tobacco stocks were among the few groups to buck the uptrend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.03 to $74.20 a barrel after surging $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $26.50 to $1,818.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 135.20 yen compared to the 137.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0644 compared to yesterday's $1.0537.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, although overall gains remained modest amid caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank policy meetings due this week.

Investors are optimistic the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will all tone down their hawkish stances to help prevent a potential recession.

Chinese shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower as a rapid surge in Covid cases in big cities sparked concerns about a new wave of infections. Disappointing bank lending data also weighed on sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7 percent to 19,596.20 on signs of further easing of China's Covid restrictions.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains to hit a two-week high on hopes the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take a less hawkish stance on rate increases.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.4 percent higher at 27,954.85, after reaching a high of 28,116.56 earlier, a level not seen since December 1. The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,965.68.

An overnight weakening of the yen helped lift exporters, with Honda Motor and Sony gaining over 1 percent each. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.5 percent.

Seoul stocks ended flat with a negative bias after choppy trading. Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 2.5 percent and its affiliate Kia lost 4 percent.

Australian ended modestly higher, led by banks after a measure of consumer sentiment improved slightly in December.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 7,203.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.3 percent to settle at 7,389.20.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank surged 6.9 percent after a positive trading update.

Europe

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, European stocks have moved mostly higher following the release of the tame-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Shield Therapeutics has jumped in London after it entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Viatris Inc. (VTRS) to co-commercialize Accrufer in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has moved lower after a report that the drug maker is delaying the introduction of its Wegovy obesity treatment in Europe until next year.

Air Liquide S.A., a French provider of industrial gases and services, has edged down slightly after it signed a long-term contract to supply additional hydrogen and carbon monoxide to Kumho Mitsui Chemical.

In economic news, German consumer price growth slowed in November amid a modest easing in energy prices, but the inflation rate remained elevated, denying any respite to the European Central Bank policymakers who are set to deliver yet another interest rate hike later this week.

Consumer price inflation in the biggest euro area eased to 10.0 percent from 10.4 percent in October, the latest figures from Destatis showed.

The consumer price index dropped 0.5 percent from October, when it rose 0.9 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for comparison of inflation rates among EU members, rose 11.3 percent year-on-year following an 11.6 percent increase in October.

Elsewhere, the U.K. jobless rate edged up in the three months ended October, as firms held back recruitment amid recession fears, official data showed earlier today.

The ILO jobless rate edged up to 3.7 percent in the three months to October, in line with expectations and up from 3.6 percent in three months to September. The employment rate increased 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 75.6 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the FDA granted accelerated approval for the drugmaker's new lung cancer treatment Krazati, also known as adagrasib.

Biotechnology company Moderna (MRNA) is also likely to see initial strength after announcing its experimental melanoma vaccine in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda reduced the risk of skin cancer recurrence or death by 44 percent.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) may also move to the upside after the software giant reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, shares of Gold Fields (GFI) are seeing pre-market weakness after the gold miner announced Chris Griffith would step down as CEO, effective December 31.

