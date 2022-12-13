New Study Gives Hope For Fatal Salivary Gland Cancer Patients

Researchers from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and School of Dentistry have discovered that certain drugs could change the fundamental built of cancer stem cells in mouse models of mucoepidermoid carcinoma, which is a lethal form of salivary gland cancer that currently has no treatment options. These results were published in the Clinical Cancer Research.

Commenting on the research, Jacques Nor, Donald Kerr Professor of Dentistry and lead author of this study, said, "We observed that when we used small molecule inhibitors of MDM2 for a short period of time, the population of cancer stem cells decreased quite a bit."

At first, the team thought that the cancer stem cells were being selectively killed by this drug, but the study revealed something more profound. Cancer stem cells represent the small number of cells in a tumor that fuel cancer's growth and spread.

"We found that the drug actually changes the fundamental nature of the cells to make them more vulnerable to other therapies and less able to start new tumors," researchers said.

Nor's team also observed that the incidence of relapse in mice treated with this drug was much lower than in the mice that were not treated.

Mucoepidermoid carcinoma is the most common malignant salivary gland cancer with very limited therapeutic options. Over 3,000 people die of the disease in the United States every year, and till now there is no FDA approved drug to treat it.

Nor has been studying for years drugs that activate P53 to see if this makes cancer cells more vulnerable to therapies. In 2019, he and his team published a study in Clinical Cancer Research that showed that small molecule inhibitors work well in mouse-models of MEC, but the team still hadn't figure out just how the drugs work. This new study moves the team one step closer to that understanding.

P53 is frequently mutated in most cancers but rarely in MEC, which made these small molecule inhibitors a good candidate to study. "This drug requires a non-mutated form of P53 to work. In mucoepidermoid carcinoma, this drug works well because P53 is not mutated." These results show that P53 is integral to MEC and suggest that therapeutic activation of p53 could present new treatment options for patients, possibilities that energize Nor and his team.

"The bottom line is we now have a drug that is in a clinical trial for patients with salivary gland cancer," he said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News