Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 5.4% In October

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 914.7 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 4.6 percent decline in September.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders added 0.4 percent - well shy of expectations for 2.6 percent and slowing from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Orders from overseas rose 0.2 percent on month and fell 0.7 percent on year, while government orders gained 2.8 percent on month and sank 10.9 percent on year. Orders through agencies dropped 3.6 percent on month and 10.3 percent on year.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, core machine orders are forecast to have risen by 3.6 percent on quarter and 5.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.