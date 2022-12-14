UK Inflation Moderates From 41-Year High

UK consumer price inflation moderated in November from a 41-year high in October largely on easing transport cost, official figures reveled Wednesday.

Consumer prices posted an annual increase of 10.7 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said. This was down from 11.1 percent in October, which was the highest since 1981, and also weaker than economists' forecast of 10.9 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, slowed to 6.3 percent, while the rate was forecast to remain at 6.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained only 0.4 percent. Monthly inflation was expected to ease to 0.6 percent from 2.0 percent in October.

In November, the Bank of England had projected inflation to peak at around 11 percent in the fourth quarter of this year. Thereafter, inflation is seen falling sharply to around 5 percent by the end of next year and to fall to 1.4 percent in two years' time.

Inflation data came ahead of the monetary policy announcement on December 15. The BoE is expected to shift the gear down on interest rate hikes as the enters a 'prolonged' recession.

In a split vote, the rate-setting committee is likely to deliver a 50 bps hike after a 75 bps increase at the previous meeting.



ONS data showed that the annual increase in transport cost was 7.6 percent, down for a fifth consecutive month from a peak of 15.2 percent in June 2022. Motor fuels and second-hand cars were the main drivers behind the easing.



By contrast, the annual rate for restaurants and hotels was 10.2 percent, up from 9.6 percent in October. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices gained 16.5 percent, slightly up from 16.4 percent in October.

