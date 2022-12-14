Japan Industrial Production Declines 3.2%

Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in October, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent monthly in October, which was worse than the 2.6 percent fall estimated initially.

Shipments fell by 1.7 percent monthly in October and the inventories declined by 0.5 percent. The inventory ratio decreased 4.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 3.0 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 3.7 percent.

The capacity utilization grew 2.2 percent month-on-month in October and rose 6.6 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.