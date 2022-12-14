U.S. Import Prices Decrease Slightly More Than Expected In November

Import prices in the U.S. declined for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.

Economists had expected import prices to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices fell by 0.3 percent in November following a revised 0.4 percent drop in October.

Export prices were expected to decrease by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decline originally reported for the previous month.

Economic News

