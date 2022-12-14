Walker Hayes Announces 2023 'Duck Buck Tour'

Walker Hayes has announced that his new "Duck Buck Tour" will begin on April 13, 2023, in Rosemont, Illinois.
Ingrid Andress, Breland and Ray Fulcher will join the Grammy-nominated artist on select dates during the 23-show tour.
Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon will make a special appearance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 5.
The announcement comes close on the heels of Hayes concluding his first headlining arena tour in November.
"I can't wait to get back out on tour," Hayes said in a statement. "Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home."
"All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don't take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it," he added.
Tour Dates:
April 13 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
April 14 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
April 20 Evansville, IN Ford Center
April 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
April 22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
April 27 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
April 29 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 4 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
May 5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre+
June 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 3 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
June 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Amphitheater
June 10 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater
June 17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 22 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre
June 23 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
June 24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
July 28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 3 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 4 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 5 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
(Photo: Robert Chavers)
