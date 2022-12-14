Walker Hayes Announces 2023 'Duck Buck Tour'

Walker Hayes has announced that his new "Duck Buck Tour" will begin on April 13, 2023, in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ingrid Andress, Breland and Ray Fulcher will join the Grammy-nominated artist on select dates during the 23-show tour.

Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon will make a special appearance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 5.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Hayes concluding his first headlining arena tour in November.

"I can't wait to get back out on tour," Hayes said in a statement. "Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home."

"All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don't take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it," he added.

Tour Dates:

April 13 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

April 14 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

April 20 Evansville, IN Ford Center

April 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

April 22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

April 27 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

April 29 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 4 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

May 5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 3 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

June 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Amphitheater

June 10 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

June 17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 22 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre

June 23 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

July 28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 3 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 4 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 5 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

