The Who Announce First European Shows In Seven Years

Iconic rock band The Who have announced their first European dates in seven years.

The European tour will feature the legendary rockers bringing their orchestral rock shows to Berlin, Paris and Barcelona for the first time.

The Who will perform with a full orchestra at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on June 14, at Waldbühne in Berlin on June 20 and at La Défense Arena in Paris on June 23.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and company will be performing music from throughout the band's nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album.

The 2023 European shows follow this year's highly acclaimed The Who Hits Back! tour of Canada and the U.S..

The 2023 European tour will feature the Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Commenting on playing in Europe for the first time in almost a decade, Townshend said, "It is wonderful that we can return to Europe after so long away, to play Berlin, Paris and Barcelona, three of my favourite cities in the world. We look forward to bringing our grand orchestral show which has received such great reviews so far and play some old-fashioned Who-style rock 'n' roll songs from our back catalogue as well."

"We mix it all up in the most amazing evening of music: I have to say that this show is one that I personally enjoy as much as anything I have ever done in the 60 years I've been working with Roger," he added. "I so look forward to visiting these beautiful cities to see our old fans, and I hope we meet some new ones. We are so lucky to be able to spend an evening with you all."

