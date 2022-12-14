Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise In November

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Producer and import prices rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in November.

The producer price index advanced 2.8 percent annually in November, and import prices grew 5.8 percent.

Compared to previous month, producer and import prices declined 0.5 percent in November.

Prices declined the most in pharmaceutical and chemical products, and petroleum and natural gas, while, petroleum products became more expensive, the agency said.

Economic News

