Japan Has Y2,027.4 Billion Trade Deficit In November

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,027.4 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 1,680.3 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,166.2 billion yen deficit in October (originally -2,162.3 billion yen).

Exports jumped 20.0 percent on year to 8.837 trillion yen - beating expectations for a gain of 19.8 percent and slowing from 25.3 percent in the previous month.

Imports spiked an annual 30.3 percent to 10.864 trillion yen versus expectations for an increase of 27.0 percent following the 53.5 percent surge a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.