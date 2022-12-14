Australia Economy Adds 64K Jobs In November

Australia's unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - unchanged and in line with expectations.

The Australian added 64,000 jobs last month, blowing away expectations for an increase of 19,000 following the increase of 32,200 jobs in October.

There were 34,200 full-time jobs added last month and 29,800 part-time jobs added.

The participation rate climbed to 66.8, beating forecasts for 66.6 and up from 66.5 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.