China Retail Sales Sink 5.9% On Year In November

The total value of retail sales in China was down 5.9 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - shy of expectations for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 0.5 percent drop in October.

The bureau also said that fixed asset investment rose an annual 5.3 percent - also missing forecasts for 5.6 percent and down from 5.8 percent in the previous month.

Industrial production added 2.2 percent on year, missing expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent and down from 5.0 percent a month earlier.

The November jobless rate crept up to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent in October, while the house price index was steady at an annual -1.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.