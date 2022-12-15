Hong Kong Central Bank Hikes Rate By 50 Bps

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority lifted its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, following the policy announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The HKMA adjusted the Base Rate upwards to 4.75 percent from 4.25 percent with immediate effect.

After lifting the rate by 75 bps over the past four straight meetings, the US Federal Reserve has slowed its pace of rate increases to 50 bps on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Base Rate is currently set at either 50 basis points above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates, whichever is higher.

Following the 50-basis point upward adjustment in the target range for the US federal funds rate on December 14, 50 bps above the lower end of the prevailing target range for the US federal funds rate was 4.75 percent and the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs was 3.57 percent.

Consequently, the Base Rate was set at 4.75 percent according to the pre-set formula.

