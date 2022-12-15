Germany Wholesale Inflation Lowest In 15 Months

Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in November to reach its lowest level in more than a year, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index climbed 14.9 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 17.4 percent surge in October. Prices have been rising since January last year.

Moreover, this was the slowest rate of increase since August 2021, when prices had risen 13.2 percent.

The overall inflation in November was largely attributed to increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products, the agency said.

Compared to last year, a 30.4 percent jump in the prices of petroleum products impacted the rate of change the most.

Prices for solid fuel surged 96.8 percent annually in November, and those for live animals rose 45.6 percent. At the same time, the wholesale trade of waste materials and residues slumped 18.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.9 percent from October, when they fell by 0.6 percent.

