Norway Central Bank Lifts Rate By 25 Bps; Hints At Additional Hike In Q1

The Norwegian central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point and signaled additional hike early next year.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee, headed by Governor Ida Bache, unanimously decided to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent, Norges Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee hinted at another policy hike in the first quarter of next year.

The previous change in the rate was a 25 bps hike in November.

"The forecasts for the Norwegian are more uncertain than normal, but if the economy evolves as anticipated, the policy rate will be around 3 percent next year", said Governor Ida Bache.

Mainland Norway GDP is projected to expand 3.6 percent this year, primarily reflecting an increase in household consumption and investment. Next year, lower consumption results in a 0.2 percent decline in mainland economic activity, the bank assessed.

Inflation is projected to remain high in the near-term but it is forecast to drift down in the course of 2023 and approach the target.

There is a good chance of another 25 bp hike at the meeting in January, Capital Economics economist Jack Allen-Reynolds, said. The tightening cycle is nearing an end but the bank is a long way from pivoting to loosening policy.

