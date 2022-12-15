Finland GDP Growth Improves On Tertiary Activity

Finland's economic output growth improved in October amid an upswing in the tertiary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Output of the national grew a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in September, which was revised down from 1.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.2 percent following a 0.4 percent gain a month ago.

Among sectors, output produced in the tertiary sector grew by about 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, both primary and secondary production fell around 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in October from last year.

