All Eyes To Lusail Stadium For Sunday's World Cup Dream Final

The stage is set for the dream final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as holders France take on two-time champions Argentina on Sunday.

The title clash that brings the curtain to the biggest football gala in the world will begin at Qatar's Lusail Stadium at 6 PM local time (10 AM ET).

Both the matches can be watched in the U.S. in English on Fox, FS1 and FS2 channels and in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

Football fans can follow all the action on the live blog on FIFA+ (https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/live-blog)

Having scored five goals each already in this tournament, this final is also a golden chance for both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the Argentinian and French superstars respectively, to win the adidas Golden Shoe for top scorer.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has "no doubt" Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time after inspiring La Albiceleste's progression to the final.

Messi was in irresistible form on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium, playing a key role in all three goals as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final - scoring a penalty before setting up Julian Alvarez twice. With this, the 35-year-old became Argentina's all-time leading scorer in World Cup with 11 goals.

The Latin American power house's road to the final began with a shock 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia but the team never looked back in the reminder of the tournament.

They beat Mexico and Poland in identical margins (2-0) to emerge C group leader.

Argentina displayed mesmerizing attacking football all through the knock-out stage, spearheaded by Messi.

They beat Australia 2-1 in the second round, overcame a stiff fight from the Netherlands with a 4-3 win in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-final, and drubbed 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final.

In contrast to the other finalist, France began their title defense campaign with a big 4-1 win against Australia.

Defeating Denmark 2-1 and Tunisia 1-0, it was a clean sweep in group D for France.

Poland could not block the French onslaught in the pre-quarter final (3-1), while the blue shirts proved the better side in the evenly-fought quarter-final against England (2-1).

World Cup football fans witnessed another night of the beautiful game at its dramatic best in Wednesday's semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium.

Goals by Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani took France to their second successive World Cup final, shattering Moroccan dreams of becoming the first African nation to enter a World Cup final.

Semi-final losers Croatia and Morocco will meet each other for third-place play-off on Saturday.

