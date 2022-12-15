U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside In Early Trading

After ending yesterday's trading mostly lower, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 377 points.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday was deemed more hawkish than expected.

While the Fed raise interest rates by 50 basis points as widely expected, the accompanying statement and the central bank's latest projections added to recent worries about where rates will peak.

The futures saw further downside following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales pulled back by more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.6 percent in November after surging by 1.3 percent in October. Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in sale by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales slipped by 0.2 percent in November after jumping by 1.2 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

Separate reports from the New York and Philadelphia Federal Reserves also showed contractions in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended December 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 211,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of November. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October.

After a positive start to the day, stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The major averages showed wild swings before eventually closing firmly in negative territory.

The major averages finished the day in the red but off their lows of the session. The Dow fell 142.29 points or 0.4 percent to 33,966.35, the Nasdaq slid 85.93 points or 0.8 percent to 11,170.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 24.33 points or 0.6 percent to 3,995.32.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index decreased by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.38 to $76.90 a barrel after jumping $1.89 to $77.28 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $6.80 to $1,818.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $32.50 to $1,786.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.52 yen versus the 135.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0647 compared to yesterday's $1.0682.

Business News