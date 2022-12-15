Taiwan Central Bank Raises Key Rate, Cuts Growth Forecast

Taiwan's central bank raised its key interest rate at its December meeting and signaled an end to the current round of policy tightening next year, as policymakers expect inflation to ease below 2.0 percent and the economic growth rate to slow amid global woes.

The central bank board unanimously decided to raise the benchmark discount rate by 0.125 percentage points to 1.75 percent, as expected.

The discount rate was lifted for the fourth time this year. The previous change in the rate was also the same 0.125 percentage points in September.

The board decided to raise the rate on refinancing of secured loans and the rate on temporary accommodations by the same amount, to 2.125 percent and 4.00 percent, respectively.

Although Taiwan's domestic was boosted by the diminished impact of the domestic pandemic waves and a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in recent months, weaker global final demand and ongoing inventory destocking hampered exports.

The central bank expects the pace of economic growth to slow notably in the fourth quarter this year and downgrades its forecast of Taiwan's GDP growth rate to 2.91 percent for the year as a whole and expects the economic expansion to moderate to a pace of 2.53 percent in 2023.

Recent data showed that consumer price inflation eased to a nine-month low of 2.35 percent in November from 2.74 percent in October. Meanwhile, core inflation is still at an elevated level of 2.86 percent.

Looking ahead, the bank forecast the CPI and core CPI annual growth rates to drop to 1.88 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively, in 2023. The bank observed that the global supply chain gridlocks would likely be resolved and expect crude oil and other raw material prices to trend lower than this year.

The bank will continuously monitor the developments in housing credit and market, review the implementation of the selective credit control measures, and make adjustments as needed in order to promote financial stability and sound banking operations.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.