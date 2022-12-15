Scotty McCreery Announces 2023 'Damn Strait Tour'

Scotty McCreery has announced his "Damn Strait Tour," boasting over 20 dates in 2023 through the end of April.

The fan club presale will be available on December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on sale on December 16 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information visit ScottyMcCreery.com.



"Looking forward to hitting the road in 2023 with the Damn Strait Tour," said McCreery. "I've enjoyed my time at home learning to be a Dad to Avery, but I've missed being onstage with the band and performing for the fans. Can't wait to see everyone in the new year."

The tour is in support of McCreery's recently released Same Truck: The Deluxe Album.

McCreery's fifth consecutive chart-topper, RIAA Gold-certified "Damn Strait," also landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Year End Country Airplay chart along with being named among Billboard's "10 Best Country Songs of 2022."

McCreery, who was ranked No. 13 on the Top 50 list of 2022 Country Airplay Artists by Billboard, was a co-writer on all but four songs of the 18-track Same Truck: The Deluxe Album.

Produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, the album is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

McCreery is gearing up to close out another landmark year with four remaining shows in 2022, including three acoustic co-headlining shows with Lee Brice. Both artists will be on stage for the entire concert, and they will trade off songs with each other, providing a more intimate concert experience than usual.



Tour Dates:

Jan. 20, 2023 — Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

Jan. 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Let's Rodeo Ball

Jan. 27 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Jan. 28 — Milwaukee, Wist. @ UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena

Feb. 2 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 3 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's

Feb. 4 — Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon

Feb. 8 — The Villages, Fla. @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 10 — Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 11 — Port St. Lucie, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Event Center

March 10 — Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw, Casino

March 11 — Tulsa, @ Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 18 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theatre

March 19 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

March 24 — DuQuoin, Ill. @ Cord McCoy Du Quoin Rodeo

March 25 — Opp. Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 21 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino

April 22 — Henderson, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

April 27 — Carteret, N.J. @ The Carteret Performing Arts Center

April 28 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

April 30 — Hagerstown, Md. @ The Maryland Theatre

