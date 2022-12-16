European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI, Inflation Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results, foreign trade and final inflation reports from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a busy day. Retail sales and flash PMI figures are also due from the UK.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for November. Sales are forecast to climb 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in October.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data. The composite index is forecast to rise to 48.9 in December from 48.7 a month ago.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. The composite index is expected to rise to 46.5 from 46.3 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases Eurozone flash PMI survey data. The composite output index is expected to improve to 48.0 in December from 47.8 in the prior month.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is expected to fall to 48.0 in December from 48.2 in the prior month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue final consumer price data. The flash estimates showed that Eurozone inflation slowed to 10.0 percent in November from 10.6 percent in October. The statistical office is set to confirm the flash estimate.

Also, foreign trade figures are due from the euro area. The trade deficit is forecast to widen to EUR 44.5 billion in October from EUR 34.4 billion in September.

In the meantime, final consumer and harmonized prices are due from Italy.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to hold its key rate to 7.50 percent.

