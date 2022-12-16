French Private Sector Shrinks Most In 2 Years On Weaker Demand, Low Confidence

France's private sector contracted for the second consecutive month, ending the year at the weakest pace in nearly two years, as output declined amid weaker demand and lower confidence, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.



The composite output index unexpectedly fell to 48.0 in December from 48.7 a month ago. The score was forecast to rise to 48.9.

A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the private sector. The latest reading was the lowest since February 2021.

"Based off the latest survey results, we're likely to see French GDP contract in the fourth quarter, which will raise the risk of a technical recession being confirmed in 2023," Joe Hayes, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

The faster downturn at the aggregate level was driven by services activity, with respondents across the sector attributing this to lower client demand and higher interest rates.

At 48.1, the flash services Purchasing Managers' Index was down from 49.3 in November and also below economists' forecast of 49.1.

Although the manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 from 48.3, the reading was below the neutral 50.0 mark signaling contraction. The expected score was 48.2.

New orders placed with companies continued to fall in December, with the rate of fall broadly unchanged from November. French companies expanded employment for the twenty-fourth month running.

The overall rate of input price inflation remained unchanged since November. Meanwhile, overall output price inflation picked up since November due to the fastest increase in factory gate charges for five months.

Business confidence edged slightly higher at the end of the year. Nonetheless, overall business sentiment was the second-weakest seen over the past two years due to fears of recession and high inflation.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.