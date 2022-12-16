Austria Inflation Slows To 10.6% As Estimated

Austria's consumer prices increased at a slower pace in November, as initially estimated, amid an easing in the rise in energy prices, latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 10.6 percent in November from 11.0 percent in October, as estimated.

"This could be explained mainly by the fact that the upward pressure on prices for the main inflation drivers household energy and fuel slowed down", Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.

"On the other hand, the trend of increasing food prices persisted."

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 11.2 percent annually in November, after an 11.6 percent gain in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 11.1 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in November, in line with the initial estimate.

