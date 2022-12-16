Czech Producer Price Inflation Slows To 21.3%

The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices rose less than expected in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index gained 21.3 percent year-on-year in November, after a 24.1 percent growth in October. Economists had expected a 22.9 percent increase.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew by 41.5 percent, and those for non-durable consumer goods by 23.1 percent.

Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation eased to 14.6 percent in November from 15.7 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.0 percent in November. Economists had expected the price to grow 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.