New Edition Announce 2023 Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat & Tank

New Edition and The Black Promoters Collective have announced the "Legacy Tour" with Keith Sweat, the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
The 30-city tour will kick off on March 9, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina, and end on April 30 in Tampa, Florida.
New Edition will perform a host of new hits that weren't performed on their "The Culture Tour" earlier this year.
The "Legacy Tour" will be the first time Guy have come together to tour in more than fifteen years.
"We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid," said BPC CEO Gary Guidry.
Tickets will be available to the general public on December 16 at 10 am local and range from $59.50 to $179.50. Tickets can be purchased at https://blackpromoterscollective.com/.
Tour Dates:
Thursday, March 9: Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Friday, March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sunday, March 12: Memphis, TN - FedExForum
Thursday, March 16: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Center
Friday, March 17: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, March 18: Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
Sunday, March 19: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Thursday, March 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
Friday, March 24: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, March 25: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, March 26: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, March 30: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Friday, March 31: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Saturday, April 1: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sunday, April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena
Thursday, April 6: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Friday, April 7: Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, April 8: Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sunday, April 9: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Thursday, April 13: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, April 14: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, April 15: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sunday, April 16: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 20: New York, NY - UBS Arena
Saturday, April 22: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
Sunday, April 23: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, April 28: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Saturday, April 29: Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Arena
Sunday, April 30: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
(Photo: Black Promoters Collective)
