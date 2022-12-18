New Edition Announce 2023 Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat & Tank

New Edition and The Black Promoters Collective have announced the "Legacy Tour" with Keith Sweat, the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.

The 30-city tour will kick off on March 9, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina, and end on April 30 in Tampa, Florida.

New Edition will perform a host of new hits that weren't performed on their "The Culture Tour" earlier this year.

The "Legacy Tour" will be the first time Guy have come together to tour in more than fifteen years.

"We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid," said BPC CEO Gary Guidry.

Tickets will be available to the general public on December 16 at 10 am local and range from $59.50 to $179.50. Tickets can be purchased at https://blackpromoterscollective.com/.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 9: Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10: Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12: Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Thursday, March 16: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Center

Friday, March 17: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18: Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Friday, March 24: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sunday, April 2: Fort Worth/Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7: Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8: Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20: New York, NY - UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena

Sunday, April 23: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29: Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Arena

Sunday, April 30: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

(Photo: Black Promoters Collective)

