European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business sentiment data from Germany is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's producer price data for November. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 30.6 percent from 34.5 percent in October.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Switzerland.

At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's confidence survey results for December. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to 87.4 from 86.3 in the previous month.

Also, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for October. The trade deficit totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 8.1 billion in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output for October and labor cost figures for the third quarter.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results for December. The order book balance is forecast to fall to -9 from -5 in November.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely forecast to hold its key deposit rate at 12.5 percent.

