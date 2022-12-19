Epic Games To Pay $520 Mln To Settle FTC Privacy Charges

Epic Games, Inc., the developer of popular video game Fortnite, has agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission a total of $520 million in penalties to settle allegations that the company violated the children's online privacy and tricked players into making unintentional purchases.

As part of a proposed federal court order filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, Epic will pay a $275 million monetary penalty for violating the COPPA Rule.

Additionally, Epic will be required to adopt strong privacy default settings for children and teens, ensuring that voice and text communications are turned off by default.

Under a separate proposed administrative order, Epic will pay $245 million to refund consumers for its dark patterns and billing practices.

"As our complaints note, Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan. "Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices."

"The Justice Department takes very seriously its mission to protect consumers' data privacy rights," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. "This proposed order sends a message to all online providers that collecting children's personal information without parental consent will not be tolerated."

Epic's video game Fortnite is generally free to download and play but charges users for in-game items such as costumes and dance moves. The game has more than 400 million users worldwide.

"Epic put children and teens at risk through its lax privacy practices, and cost consumers millions in illegal charges through its use of dark patterns," said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "Under the proposed orders announced today, the company will be required to change its default settings, return millions to consumers, and pay a record-breaking penalty for its privacy abuses."

