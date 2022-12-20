Germany Producer Price Inflation At 9-month Low On Easing Energy Prices

Germany's producer price inflation eased more-than-expected in November to reach its lowest level in nine months amid a slowdown in the price growth of energy, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices climbed 28.2 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 34.5 percent surge in October. That was also slower than the 30.6 percent rise economists had expected.

Further, the latest inflation rate was the weakest since February, when prices had risen 25.9 percent.

The overall strong inflation in November was largely caused by a 65.8 percent jump in energy prices amid higher costs for natural gas and electricity. However, the rate of growth eased significantly from 85.6 percent in October.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 12.7 percent yearly in November, while it dropped 0.2 percent from a month ago.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of intermediate goods increased 13.8 percent and those for capital goods grew 7.8 percent.

Prices for consumer goods alone registered a double-digit annual growth of 11.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 3.9 percent in November, following a 4.2 percent rise in October. Prices fell for the second straight month.

