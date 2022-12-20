ENGIE Sees Impact On FY22, FY23 Earnings From Inframarginal Rent Caps In Europe; Stock Down

Shares of Engie SA (ENGQF.PK,ENGIY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French energy provider announced that its earnings in fiscal 2022 and 2023 will be impacted by the implementation of inframarginal rent caps in Europe. Further, the company confirmed guidance for 2022.

ENGIE estimates impact on EBIT in the range of 0.7 billion euros to 0.9 billion euros in 2022 and 1.2 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros in 2023.

On 6 October 2022, the Council of the European Union adopted a regulation on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices, including the application of an inframarginal rent cap, enforceable by all Member States from December 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023, with a potential extension.

Transcription proceedings are underway in the Member States with material adjustments to the EU mechanism mainly in terms of duration, scope, level of the cap and computation of the revenues.

The company noted that legislation has been passed in several European countries to address inframarginal rent in relation to power prices.

For ENGIE, the main impacts should occur in Belgium, France, and Italy, in addition to the existing extraordinary contribution enacted before the adoption of the EU regulation.

The Parliaments of Belgium and France, ENGIE's two most significant power generation countries in the EU, have now passed new measures into Law.

ENGIE noted that most of the increase year-on-year will be related to nuclear operations in France and Belgium. At net recurring income Group share level, impacts are estimated at 0.8 billion euros to 1.0 billion euros in 2022 and 1.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros in 2023.

ENGIE said it "retains the possibility of contesting taxes that, in its view, do not comply with the legal framework and introduce unjustified discrimination between operators or energy sources, in particular in Belgium and Italy."

In Europe, the company said it has engaged with local authorities to provide support through payment facilities of more than 1.1 billion euros to enable price protection mechanisms, as well as through profit sharing mechanisms such as in Belgium and in France, representing 0.9 billion euros for the first nine months 2022.

In Paris, Engie shares were trading at 13.19 euros, down 5.5 percent.

