logo
Quick Facts
  

ENGIE Sees Impact On FY22, FY23 Earnings From Inframarginal Rent Caps In Europe; Stock Down

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Shares of Engie SA (ENGQF.PK,ENGIY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French energy provider announced that its earnings in fiscal 2022 and 2023 will be impacted by the implementation of inframarginal rent caps in Europe. Further, the company confirmed guidance for 2022.

ENGIE estimates impact on EBIT in the range of 0.7 billion euros to 0.9 billion euros in 2022 and 1.2 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros in 2023.

On 6 October 2022, the Council of the European Union adopted a regulation on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices, including the application of an inframarginal rent cap, enforceable by all Member States from December 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023, with a potential extension.

Transcription proceedings are underway in the Member States with material adjustments to the EU mechanism mainly in terms of duration, scope, level of the cap and computation of the revenues.

The company noted that legislation has been passed in several European countries to address inframarginal rent in relation to power prices.

For ENGIE, the main impacts should occur in Belgium, France, and Italy, in addition to the existing extraordinary contribution enacted before the adoption of the EU regulation.

The Parliaments of Belgium and France, ENGIE's two most significant power generation countries in the EU, have now passed new measures into Law.

ENGIE noted that most of the increase year-on-year will be related to nuclear operations in France and Belgium. At net recurring income Group share level, impacts are estimated at 0.8 billion euros to 1.0 billion euros in 2022 and 1.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros in 2023.

ENGIE said it "retains the possibility of contesting taxes that, in its view, do not comply with the legal framework and introduce unjustified discrimination between operators or energy sources, in particular in Belgium and Italy."

In Europe, the company said it has engaged with local authorities to provide support through payment facilities of more than 1.1 billion euros to enable price protection mechanisms, as well as through profit sharing mechanisms such as in Belgium and in France, representing 0.9 billion euros for the first nine months 2022.

In Paris, Engie shares were trading at 13.19 euros, down 5.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
General Mills Boosts FY23 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates
Branded food company General Mills reported Tuesday a profit for the second quarter that edged up 1 percent from last year, driven by improved gross margins and 4 percent net sales growth. Both adjusted earnings per share and net sales topped analysts' estimates. The company also raised its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.
Walgreens, CVS Limit Purchases Of Kids' Pain Relief Drugs
Amid a surge in multiple respiratory illnesses among children throughout the United States, pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are limiting purchases of children's pain relief medicines citing supplier challenges and increased consumer demand. As per reports, Walgreens have limited online purchases to six pain drugs for kids per transaction, but there's no limit at retail stores.
Twitter Users Vote In Favor Of Elon Musk Resigning As Boss
Will Elon Musk, current Twitter chief following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, resign from the role as suggested by his millions of Twitter followers in a poll? It was on Sunday that Musk, who also heads Tesla and Space X, initiated a poll, asking his some 122 million followers whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He also said then that he would abide.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap