Belgium Consumer Confidence Improves Sharply On Renewed Optimism

Consumer sentiment in Belgium improved for a second straight month in December to its highest level in four months amid renewed optimism in all components of the indicator, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence indicator climbed to -15 from -22 in November. The reading was the strongest since -11 in August.

The indicator is thus back to its level of this past spring but still well below its long-term average, the NBB said.

"The prospect of wage indexation, which will occur next month for many households, a drop in fuel prices and the payment of energy subsidies are boosting the confidence of households," the bank said.

"The general economic outlook was seen more favorable for the third consecutive month and the corresponding index rose to -25 from -32.

Households' joblessness fears also diminished significantly, for the first time since May. The unemployment fear index declined to 29 from 38.

Their expectations regarding their personal financial situation improved as well and their saving intentions strengthened. The measure for the former rose to -6 from -10, while the index for the latter climbed to 2 from -7.



