Taiwan Export Orders Fall 23.4%

Taiwan's export orders declined at a faster-than-expected rate in November, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Export orders fell 23.4 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a decline of 11.2 percent.

Bookings for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus decreased 43.0 percent annually in November and those for plastics and related articles, rubber and related articles fell 36.7 percent.

Orders for chemicals slumped 28.9 percent and those for basic metals and articles thereof plunged 35.3 percent.

Booking for machinery fell 17.0 percent and orders for electrical machinery products declined 19.1 percent.

Orders for transport equipment contracted 15.8 percent. Bookings for others, and information and communication products came down by 16.7 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders decreased 9.5 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.