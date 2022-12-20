New Zealand Trade Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, imports were worth NZ$8.27 billion and exports were atBZ$6.14 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$2.129 billion.

New Zealand also will see November figures for credit card spending; in the previous month, spending was up 24.8 percent on year.

Economic News

