Eurozone Current Account Deficit Lowest In Eight Months

The euro area current account deficit narrowed sharply to the lowest in eight months in October, underpinned by the improvement in foreign trade.

The current account deficit totaled EUR 0.4 billion versus a EUR 8.06 billion shortfall in September, data published by the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.

The current account balance has remained negative since March. The latest shortfall was the smallest in the current sequence of negative balance.

Data showed that the deficit on goods trade declined notably to EUR 3 billion from EUR 11 billion. At the same time, services trade showed a surplus of EUR 13 billion, more than doubled from EUR 6 billion in September.

On the other hand, primary income fell to EUR 2 billion from EUR 9 billion in the prior month. At the same time, the shortfall on secondary income remained at EUR 12 billion.

In the twelve months to October, the current account deficit was EUR 59 billion, or 0.5 percent of GDP. This was in contrast to the surplus of EUR 318 billion in the same period last year.

In the financial account, euro area residents' net sales of non-euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 222 billion and non-residents' net sales of euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 15 billion in twelve months to October.

