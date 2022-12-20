German Exporters Cautiously Optimistic - Ifo

Confidence among German exporters improved slightly in December, as they expect better demand conditions for the automotive and electrical sector, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Tuesday.

The ifo Export Expectations index rose to a 6-month high of 1.6 points from 0.9 points in November.

German manufacturers are cautiously optimistic as they head into the New Year, ifo said.

Despite a slight drop from the previous month, the automotive industry continues to expect considerable growth in the near future.

After a setback in November, the electrical industry and beverage producers are increasingly seeing international as opportunities.

Nonetheless, the chemical industry is expecting export sales to decline, as is the metal industry. The furniture industry is also still pessimistic about its business abroad.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.