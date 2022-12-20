Study Reveals Origin Of Fatal Cancer In Children

Researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet in association with the Karolinska University Hospital have found out the root cause of the serious cancer-like disease Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis or LCH. The findings were published in Science Immunology and will be helpful with finding new, specific treatments.

LCH is a serious type of cancer-like disease, which mostly affects children and can be fatal in severe cases. About five to ten children fall sick with the disease in Sweden every year, usually before the age of ten.

LCH is a disease in which the cancer mutation occurs in the immune cells, which otherwise have the task of detecting and eliminating cancer cells.

Egle Kvedaraite, researcher at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Karolinska Institutet and first author of the new study, said, "The origin of the LCH cells has been discussed for decades. Some researchers are convinced that LCH is derived from a certain type of immune cell called dendritic cells, while others believe that they come from related cells called monocytes."

The researchers along with scientists from Singapore Immunology Network and Newcastle University can now show that both theories are close to the truth. The researchers combined so-called single-cell sequencing, the microscopy of samples and the tracking of cells from patients recruited from, among others.

They discovered that mutated LCH cells had properties similar to both monocytes and dendritic cells, as well as a relatively newly discovered type of dendritic cell, so-called dendritic cell type 3 (DC3).

Researchers came to find out that the different cell types could communicate with each other to promote the development of LCH and thereby create a self-reinforcing effect.

"Among the treatment options for LCH, targeted therapy can be successfully applied, but the disease comes back when the targeted treatment is discontinued. This poses a serious challenge for patients, as a lifelong treatment for children is not a good option given the side effects," says Kvedaraite.

This new understanding of the origin of this type of cancer can open the way for new treatment methods.

