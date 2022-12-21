logo
Breaking News
  

World Market Trends

By Avila Sebastian   ✉   | Published:
stock apr20 21dec22 lt

World market sentiment strengthened on Wednesday, a day after the hawkish announcement by Bank of Japan rattled world markets. Concerns regarding China's rising Covid caseloads however lingered.

Asian stocks finished mixed as the weight of Bank of Japan's hawkish tilt persisted. European benchmarks are trading higher amidst positive sentiment generated by the rebound in the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany. Wall Street Futures indicate strong gains on opening.

The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields broadly declined. Crude oil prices gained amidst industry data that showed a higher-than-expected drawdown in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies hovered close to the flatline.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,098.30, up 0.76%
S&P 500 (US500) at 3,846.00, up 0.64%
Germany's DAX at 13,985.85, up 0.73%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,406.69, up 0.49%
France's CAC 40 at 6,511.67, up 0.95%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,835.35, up 0.86%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,387.72, down 0.68%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,115.10, up 1.29%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,068.41, down 0.17%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,160.49, up 0.34%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0614, down 0.07%
GBPUSD at 1.2134, down 0.39%
USDJPY at 131.76, up 0.05%
AUDUSD at 0.6669, down 0.12%
USDCAD at 1.3617, up 0.06%
Dollar Index at 104.04, up 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.679%, down 0.14%
Germany at 2.2760%, down 1.00%
France at 2.797%, down 1.41%
U.K. at 3.6075%, up 0.32%
Japan at 0.465%, down 3.73%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $80.72, up 0.91%
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $76.86, up 0.83%
Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,824.25, down 0.06%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,863.16, up 0.20%
Ethereum at $1,214.93, up 0.41%
BNB at $248.65, up 0.37%
XRP at $0.3434, down 0.41%
Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07315, down 1.49%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
GM Recalls About 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to the potential risk that the battery could catch fire in certain vehicles. These include about 120,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 20,000 vehicles in Canada.
US Postal Service To Buy More Than 66K Electric Vehicles By 2028
The United States Postal Service said it plans to buy at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles by 2028. The decision is part of its 106,000 vehicle acquisition plan for deliveries between now and 2028. Total investment for the plan is expected to reach $9.6 billion including $3 billion from Inflation Reduction Act funds.
Elon Musk Says Will Resign As Twitter CEO Once He Finds Replacement
Elon Musk, Twitter Inc.'s new owner and CEO, said he will resign as the company's chief executive as soon as he finds a replacement, but plans to keep running key software & servers teams. In a tweet late Tuesday, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap