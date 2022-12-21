World Market Trends

World market sentiment strengthened on Wednesday, a day after the hawkish announcement by Bank of Japan rattled world . Concerns regarding China's rising Covid caseloads however lingered.

Asian stocks finished mixed as the weight of Bank of Japan's hawkish tilt persisted. European benchmarks are trading higher amidst positive sentiment generated by the rebound in the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany. Wall Street Futures indicate strong gains on opening.

The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields broadly declined. Crude oil prices gained amidst industry data that showed a higher-than-expected drawdown in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies hovered close to the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,098.30, up 0.76%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,846.00, up 0.64%

Germany's DAX at 13,985.85, up 0.73%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,406.69, up 0.49%

France's CAC 40 at 6,511.67, up 0.95%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,835.35, up 0.86%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,387.72, down 0.68%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,115.10, up 1.29%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,068.41, down 0.17%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,160.49, up 0.34%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0614, down 0.07%

GBPUSD at 1.2134, down 0.39%

USDJPY at 131.76, up 0.05%

AUDUSD at 0.6669, down 0.12%

USDCAD at 1.3617, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 104.04, up 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.679%, down 0.14%

Germany at 2.2760%, down 1.00%

France at 2.797%, down 1.41%

U.K. at 3.6075%, up 0.32%

Japan at 0.465%, down 3.73%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $80.72, up 0.91%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $76.86, up 0.83%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,824.25, down 0.06%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,863.16, up 0.20%

Ethereum at $1,214.93, up 0.41%

BNB at $248.65, up 0.37%

XRP at $0.3434, down 0.41%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07315, down 1.49%

