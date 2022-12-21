Latvia Producer Price Inflation At 7-Month Low

Latvia's producer price inflation eased for the third successive month in November to the lowest level in seven months, though it remained strong overall, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 29.6 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 31.2 percent surge in October. Prices have been rising since January 2021.

Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew the most, by 86.2 percent annually in November, and those for water supply rose 28.7 percent.

Prices for manufacturing also registered a double-digit growth of 17.4 percent and mining and quarrying prices gained 22.4 percent.

Domestic market prices were 49.9 higher in November compared to last year and foreign market prices increased 11.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, total producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November.

