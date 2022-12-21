Two Biotech CEOs Charged In Securities Fraud Schemes

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted former CytoDyn Inc. Chief Executive Officer Nader Pourhassan and Chief Executive Officer of Amarex Clinical Research Kazem Kazempour on multiple counts of fraud for their involvement in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc..

Acording to court documents, Pourhassan and Kazempour allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to defraud investors through false and misleading representations and material omissions relating to CytoDyn's development of leronlimab, a monoclonal antibody investigational drug also known as PRO 140, as a potential treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Pourhassan and Kazempour allegedly deceived investors about the timeline and status of CytoDyn's regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to artificially inflate and maintain the price of CytoDyn's stock and attract new investors, and for their personal benefit, including by selling their personal shares of CytoDyn stock.

"The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the investing public from criminals who would exploit public crises for personal profit," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "These charges also confirm the department's commitment, together with our law enforcement partners, to hold corrupt C-Suite executives who abuse their positions and engage in securities fraud accountable for their actions."

The indictment alleges that Pourhassan and Kazempour made and caused CytoDyn to make materially false and misleading representations about the timelines by which CytoDyn and Amarex would complete and submit CytoDyn's biologics license application for leronlimab's treatment of HIV to the FDA.

In April 2020, after CytoDyn and Amarex repeatedly missed publicized timelines, Pourhassan allegedly directed Kazempour and Amarex to submit the BLA - even if it was incomplete - so that Pourhassan and CytoDyn could announce to investors that the BLA had been submitted. Pourhassan and Kazempour allegedly knew that the FDA would refuse to review an incomplete BLA.

Pourhassan and Kazempour are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, three counts of securities fraud, and two counts of wire fraud related to the HIV BLA scheme.

If convicted, Pourhassan and Kazempour each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each securities fraud and wire fraud count, and five years in prison on the conspiracy count.

