South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.2% In November

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.2 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That follows the 0.5 percent increase in October.

Among the individual components, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products dropped 3.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products eased 0.2 percent, utilities dipped 0.1 percent and services were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 6.3 percent - slowing from 7.3 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

