European Economics News Preview: UK Revised GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from the UK is the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK final GDP data for the third quarter. The preliminary estimates showed that the contracted 0.2 percent sequentially, offsetting the 0.2 percent increase a quarter ago. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is set to publish producer prices and retail sales for November. Sales had decreased 1.3 percent on month in October.

At 3.00 am ET, final foreign trade data is due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue industrial turnover data for October. Sales had declined 1.2 percent on month in September.

