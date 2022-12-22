Character Group FY22 Earnings Fall, But Revenue Rises; H1 Outlook Muted

The Character Group Plc (CCT.L), a British designer, developer, and distributer of toys, games, and giftware, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the full year, particularly due to rise in cost and expenses, and currency exchange fluctuations. However, the company reported a rise in revenue.

Character Group also cited certain challenges that could hurt its performance in the first half.

For the 12-month period to August 31, the UK-based company reported a pre-tax income of 11.438 million pounds, compared with 15.294 million pounds of previous year. Pre-tax profit excluding items, however, rose to 11.3 million pounds from 11.1 million pounds, a year ago.

Post-tax profit was at 9.390 million pounds as against 12.204 million pounds of 2021.

Income per share before items stood at 44.77 pence, versus 40.37 pence per share, reported a year ago. Earnings per share after highlighted items fell to 45.39 pence per share from last year's 56.09 pence per share.

Operating income moved down to 11.435 million pounds from 13.243 million pounds of previous year.

EBITDA was at 14.195 million pounds, higher than 14.036 million pounds of 2021.

Cost of sales for the year rose to 135.036 million pounds as against 99.553 million pounds of previous fiscal. Administrative expenses were at 22.173 million pounds, higher than 21.301 million pounds of last year.

Finance costs also increased to 207, 000 pounds, versus 113, 000 pounds, a year ago.

The Group generated revenue of 176.402 million pounds, higher than 139.997 million pounds of last year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 10 pence per share, to be paid on January 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023.

The final dividend, together with the interim dividend of 7 pence per share paid in July, will bring the total dividend for the year to 17 pence per share, compared with the last year's dividend of 15 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the company said: "As we anticipated at the time of the update in October 2022, trading conditions have become more challenging and sales have slowed in the lead up to Christmas. Whilst this has been a trend in both our domestic and in our other major international markets, the effect has been particularly discernible in the USA. In addition, the weakening of sterling in September and October 2022 has continued to squeeze margins in our domestic markets. These factors will adversely affect the Group's performance in the first half of the current financial year."

