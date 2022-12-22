Bank Indonesia Hikes BI Rate To 5.50%

Indonesia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, in line with economists' expectations, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo announced in a press conference in Jakarta.

The Board of Governors hiked the BI 7-day reverse repo rate to 5.50 percent from 5.25 percent following its two-day rate-setting session, the Bank Indonesia said.

In November, the central bank had raised interest rates by 50 basis points.

The deposit facility rate was also raised by a quarter-point to 4.75 percent and the lending facility rate to 6.25 percent.



The decision to increase interest rates in a more measured manner is a follow-up step for front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward-looking measures to ensure the continued decline in inflation and inflation expectations, so that core inflation is maintained within the range of 3.0 ± 1 percent, the bank said.

The bank said it will continue to strengthen the Rupiah exchange rate stabilization policy to control imported inflation, and to mitigate the spillover impact of the still strong US dollar and still high uncertainty on global financial .

