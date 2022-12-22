Hungary October Trade Deficit Revised Down To EUR 923 Mln

Hungary's trade deficit widened less than initially estimated in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit was EUR 923 million in October versus EUR 421 million in the corresponding month last year. In the initial estimate, the shortfall was EUR 1.0 billion.

In September, the trade deficit was EUR 745 million.

Exports grew 21.0 percent year-on-year in October, while imports rose at a faster rate of 26.0 percent.

Compared to October last year, the export of machinery and transport equipment grew by 26 percent and their import by 17 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 7.5 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

