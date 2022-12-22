Norway Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.3%

Norway's jobless rate held steady for a second straight month in November and employment was also unchanged, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent in November, the same rate as in October.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 97,000 in November from 96,000 in October, the agency said.

The number of employed persons remained unchanged at 2.845 million in November.

The labor force participation rate fell marginally to 72.4 percent in November from 72.5 percent in the prior month.

