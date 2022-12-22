Traders May Cash In On Yesterday's Rally Ahead Of Key Inflation Reading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the rally seen in the previous session.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global .

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic data on Friday.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank will require "substantially more evidence" inflation is on a sustained downward trend before halting its rate hikes, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the inflation reading.

Reports on durable goods orders and new home sales may also attract attention along with the University of Michigan's revised readings on consumer sentiment, including inflation expectations.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, adding to the modest gains posted during Tuesday's session. With the strong upward move on the day, the major averages further offset recent weakness.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the session but held on to significant gains. The Dow surged 526.74 points or 1.6 percent to 33,376.48, the Nasdaq jumped 162.26 points or 1.5 percent to 10,709.37 and the S&P 500 shot up 56.82 points or 1.5 percent to 3,878.44.

The rally on Wall Street came as stocks continued to benefit from bargain hunting, with the uptick seen on Tuesday coming after the major averages slumped to their lowest closing levels in over a month on Monday.

Upbeat earnings news also generated contributed to the buying interest, with Nike (NKE) helping to lead the Dow higher.

Shares of Nike soared by 12.2 percent after the athletic footwear and apparel giant reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and provided upbeat full-year revenue guidance.

Delivery giant FedEx (FDX) also showed a strong move to the upside after reporting fiscal second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board released a report showing a significant improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of December.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index spiked to 108.3 in December from an upwardly revised 101.4 in November. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 101.0 from the 100.2 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected surge, the consumer confidence index reached its highest level since April 2022.

Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, also noted inflation expectations retreated to the lowest level since September 2021, reflecting recent declines in gas prices.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing a continued slump in U.S. existing home sales in the month of November.

NAR said existing home sales dove by 7.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.09 million in November after plunging by 5.9 percent to a rate of 4.43 million in October. Economists had expected existing home sales to tumble by 5.2 percent to a rate of 4.20 million.

Existing home sales decreased for the tenth consecutive month and are down by 35.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the best performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging by 2.4 percent after ending Tuesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Significant strength was also visible among energy stocks, which moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumped by 2.3 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Steel stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.2 percent.

Financial, housing and retail stocks also showed strong moves to the upside amid broad based buying interest on Wall Street.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.57 to $78.86 a barrel after surging $2.06 to $78.29 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after ending the previous session unchanged at $1,825.40 an ounce, gold futures are slipping $2.20 to $1,823.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.30 yen versus the 132.46 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0610 compared to yesterday's $1.0605.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after major U.S. indexes closed higher for the second consecutive day overnight. Sentiment was further underpinned after China said it would implement policies to support growth in 2023.

"Making good efforts will help stabilize growth next year. We should seize the time window and pay close attention to the implementation of policies," state media quoted the cabinet as saying after a regular meeting.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5 percent lower at 3,054.43, giving up early gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.7 percent to 19,679.22, led by property developers and stocks.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains as bond yields calmed down and the yen showed signs of stabilizing following its biggest jump in 24 years.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.5 percent to 26,507.87, while the broader Topix ended 0.8 percent higher at 1,908.17. Automakers Honda, Toyota and Nissan all climbed around 2 percent.

Toshiba surged 4.3 percent after reports that its preferred bidder, Japan Industrial Partners, is set to seal a $10.6 billion loan this week.

Seoul stocks rallied despite concerns over a looming global recession. The Kospi jumped 1.2 percent to settle at 2,356.73, snapping a five-day losing streak. LG Chem, Hyundai Motor, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics gained 1-2 percent.

Australian stocks advanced, led by gains in financial and technology stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.5 percent to close at 7,152.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.6 percent higher at 7,335.20.

Kogan.com jumped 2.5 percent after it agreed to buy online furniture retailer Brosa out of administration in a low-cost move.

Readytech Holdings plunged almost 11 percent as private equity group Pacific Equity Partners pulled out of a proposed $514 million takeover of the software company.

Europe

After seeing some strength earlier in the session, European stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.

Swedish real estate company Castellum AB has moved to the downside. The company said it is divesting a soon-to-be-completed property with the Swedish National Courts Administration as the sole tenant.

The Character Group, a designer, developer, and distributer of toys, games, and giftware, has also slumped percent after posting a decline in earnings for the full year.

600 Group shares have plummeted. The industrial laser systems reported that its first-half Group pre-tax loss was $1.45 million, compared to a profit of $72 thousand last year.

French automobile major Renault SA has also moved lower. The company has placed a 210 billion yen or about 1.4 billion euros new Samurai retail bond that will mature in December 2026 and carry a coupon of 2.80 percent.

Meanwhile, Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a German DIY-store chain operator, has moved to the upside after backing its full-year outlook.

Retailer Metro AG has edged up slightly after saying that it agreed to divest Metro India to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

In economic news, data showed the U.K. economy contracted more than initially estimated in the third quarter due to the downward revisions to industrial and construction output. The decline in gross domestic product was revised to -0.3 percent from -0.2 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 222,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to 221,750, a decrease of 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 228,000.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter.

The report showed the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from the previously reported 2.9 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The stronger than previously estimated growth in the third quarter came after GDP slumped by 1.6 percent in the first quarter and fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of November. The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.5 percent in November after falling by 0.8 percent in October.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the details of this month's two-year, five-year and seven-year note auctions at 11 am ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of CarMax (KMX) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the auto retailer reported fiscal third quarter results that missed analyst estimates.

Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) may also come under pressure after reporting a wider than expected fiscal first quarter loss. The company also announced plans to cut about 10 percent of its workforce.

On the other hand, shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) are likely to see initial strength after announcing its colorectal cancer treatment has received "breakthrough therapy" designation by the FDA.

Furniture maker MillerKnoll (MLKN) may also move to the upside after reporting fiscal second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

