logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Dollar Spikes Up As Strong GDP Data Raises Fed Rate Hike Prospects

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday, as the nation's economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter, bolstering the case for further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve in the coming months.

Revised data from the Commerce Department showed that the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from the previously reported 2.9 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

Data from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 222,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The USD/JPY pair rose to a 2-day high of 132.72. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 137.00 mark.

The greenback appreciated to 1.2021 against the pound, a level unseen this month. Next key resistance for the greenback is likely seen around the 1.15 level.

The greenback recovered to 1.0603 against the euro, from a 2-day low of 1.0659 set at 3:25 am ET. The greenback is likely to face resistance around the 1.035 region, if it gains again.

The USD/CHF pair climbed to a 2-day high of 0.9296, from an 8-day low of 0.9227 seen at 3:20 am ET. The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around the 0.95 mark.

The USD/CAD pair reached a 2-day high of 1.3641, recovering from a 1-week low of 1.3571 it logged at 2:45 am ET. Should the greenback strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.41 region.

The greenback jumped to 0.6244 against the kiwi, setting a fresh 3-week high. Further uptrend may take the greenback to a resistance around the 0.60 area.

The greenback rebounded to 0.6680 against the aussie, after hitting a 1-week low of 0.6767 in the previous session. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may lead it to a resistance around the 0.64 region.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Cintas Boosts FY23 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates
Business services company Cintas reported on Wednesday that profit for the second quarter grew 10 percent from last year, driven by improved margins and double-digit revenue growth. Both earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2023.
GM Recalls About 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to the potential risk that the battery could catch fire in certain vehicles. These include about 120,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 20,000 vehicles in Canada.
US Postal Service To Buy More Than 66K Electric Vehicles By 2028
The United States Postal Service said it plans to buy at least 66,000 battery electric delivery vehicles by 2028. The decision is part of its 106,000 vehicle acquisition plan for deliveries between now and 2028. Total investment for the plan is expected to reach $9.6 billion including $3 billion from Inflation Reduction Act funds.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap