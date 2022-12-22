U.S. Stocks Seeing Further Downside Following Early Sell-Off

Following the sharp pullback seen early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the steep drop on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have fallen to their lowest intraday levels in well over a month.

In recent trading, the major averages have once again fallen to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 721.56 points or 2.2 percent at 32,654.92, the Nasdaq is down 376.02 points or 3.5 percent at 10,333.35 and the S&P 500 is down 105.09 points or 2.7 percent at 3,773.35.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street comes as some traders are cashing in on yesterday's gains amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global .

Stocks saw further downside following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a continued slump by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of November.

The report said the leading economic index tumbled by 1.0 percent in November after sliding by a revised 0.9 percent in October.

Economists had expected the leading economic index to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.8 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

"The US LEI suggests the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle is curtailing aspects of economic activity, especially housing," said said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics, at The Conference Board.

He added, "As a result, we project a US recession is likely to start around the beginning of 2023 and last through mid-year."

Traders are also looking ahead to tomorrow's report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank will require "substantially more evidence" inflation is on a sustained downward trend before halting its interest rate hikes, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the inflation reading.

Sector News

After turning in some of the market's best performances on Wednesday, semiconductor stocks have shown a substantial move back to the downside.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has plunged by 5.7 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.

Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) has helped lead the sector after reporting a wider than expected fiscal first quarter loss. The company also announced plans to cut about 10 percent of its workforce.

Airline stocks are also seeing considerable weakness on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index plummeting by 3.7 percent amid the cancellation of hundreds of flights ahead of a severe winter storm.

With the price of crude oil for February delivery falling $0.72 to $77.57 a barrel, energy stocks are also seeing significant weakness.

Software, retail, computer hardware and gold stocks have also moved notably lower amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.0 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength after the previous session nearly unchanged. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.2 basis points at 3.662 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News